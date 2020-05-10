BEILINSON, SHERRY GOLDSTEIN A Miami Beach native, died May 9. She was 71 and was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in December. Throughout the early 80s and into the 90s, during South Beach's transformation, she worked closely with her late husband, Les Beilinson, the prominent architect who led the city's effort to preserve and modernize the Art Deco district. If color played any role in his projects, which included the Breakwater and Raleigh hotels, among many others, it was Sherry who chose the iconic pastel trim. Judgmental and opinionated when it came to design, as well as people, Sherry decorated her Normandy Shores home with an eclectic mix of antiques and modern furniture. She was an influencer before the term was buzzy. In the early 80s, she owned eclectic antique shops on Lincoln Road and then Washington Avenue, well before South Beach became an international tourist destination dotted by boutiques like hers. The shop did a brisk business, when and if customers could catch Sherry there, as she preferred scouring flea markets and estate sales for merchandise, to actually selling it. After that, she traveled the country, executing all aspects of set-up and hospitality for the nation's largest women's career expos a business she helped daughter Tory build from scratch. Early in her career, she ran Dorissa, a Miami children's wear store owned by her uncle, where mothers flocked with kids in tow for her singular style advice. When she asked for a raise and he said, "slowly but surely" he'd review her compensation, she instantly replied, "Let's aim for more surely and a lot less slowly." Sherry always maintained an impressive goodie closet in her home stocked full of tchotchkes, so that all children and most visitors would leave with gifts. The items she chose for the closet paved the way for Tory's passion leading "Deals & Steals," the influential shopping segment on Good Morning America. When son David was a student at Miami Country Day School, his friends savored her prosciutto on challah sandwiches, the byproduct of frequent trips to Epicure. More recently, she executive produced all of David's documentaries featured on HBO, Netflix and ESPN. A beloved grandmother to Emma, Jake, Charlotte, Morgan and Nick, she threw lavish, over-the-top birthday parties, so popular that they drew hundreds of kids, parents and friends. On a sightseeing cruise around Miami one afternoon, she whispered a play by play for her grandchildren, correcting the tour guide at every turn. Sherry was born at Jackson Memorial Hospital on August 30, 1948, daughter of the late Evelyn and Harvey Goldstein. She graduated from Miami Beach High School, attended the University of Tennessee and lived on Miami Beach and Aventura before relocating to New York City at Christmas to live with her family during her illness. In addition to Tory, David and her grandchildren, she is survived by a brother, James Goldstein of Boca Raton; a sister, Donna Weitz of Jupiter; a sister from another mister, Sandy Steinberg of Miami Beach; her best friend, Reba Amdur of Davie; a daughter-in-law Julie; a son-in-law, Peter; and eight nieces and nephews who adored her for all the love and gifts she laid on them; lessons on vintage jewelry and handbags; the formal place settings at fancy meals; her amazing homemade apple sauce; and all those bagels and lox and candy canes on Christmas morning. Donations in her memory can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, where her oncologist gave Sherry every fighting chance and 150 pain-free days surrounded by her family.



