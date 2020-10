Or Copy this URL to Share

Sherry Walker

October 21, 2020

Miami, Florida - Sherry Ann Walker, 68 retired. Flight Attendant for PAN AM, passed away, OCTOBER. 21.2020 SERVICE 10am. SATURDAY, AT 93rd street community Baptist church. MY LAST, Beloved sister. Big sister, THE pain in my heart is shattered; "I Tribute this day, My SYMPATHY FOR my IRREPARABLE ,Loss. LIKE A Sleeping BEAUTY. Kim E. BULLARD. AND FAMILY.





