Shirley (Tina) Ann Galatioto, 66, passed away on December 24, 2019. Memorial will be 2pm January 18, 2020 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church 9225 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33186 Tina was born in Tampa, FL to James and Mary L. (Dolly) Galatioto on February 4, 1953. She is survived by her daughters, Kara Lanoue and Stacy Ferrelli; sisters, Cynthia Matthews and K.L (Weegee) Barnes; brothers, David, Stephen, Richard, and T. Mitchell Galatioto; grandchildren, Carlos and Antonio Penagos, Emmanuel Lanoue, Leilani, Tatiana, and Kristopher Ferrelli.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 4, 2020