Shirley Bowers

5/18/1920 - 7/29/2020 Born in Baltimore Md., Shirley was a Miami resident for 70 yrs. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gilbert and son Jeffery. Shirley is survived by her loving daughters Rosalyn (Al) Adler and Marilyn "Pinky" (Mark) Dulman, grandchildren Brian and Ira (Jodi) Adler and great-grandchildren Alex, Abbi, Addison, Arrington and Nikki Adler. Always kind, smiling and with a zest for life, she credited her longevity to her love for chocolate. A life member of Hadassah she, also, volunteered and served on the Board of Fellowship House. Donations in her memory may be made to Fellowship House, 5711 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, Fl. 33143



