1/1
Shirley Bowers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
5/18/1920 - 7/29/2020 Born in Baltimore Md., Shirley was a Miami resident for 70 yrs. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gilbert and son Jeffery. Shirley is survived by her loving daughters Rosalyn (Al) Adler and Marilyn "Pinky" (Mark) Dulman, grandchildren Brian and Ira (Jodi) Adler and great-grandchildren Alex, Abbi, Addison, Arrington and Nikki Adler. Always kind, smiling and with a zest for life, she credited her longevity to her love for chocolate. A life member of Hadassah she, also, volunteered and served on the Board of Fellowship House. Donations in her memory may be made to Fellowship House, 5711 S. Dixie Hwy., Miami, Fl. 33143

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Rosie and Ricardo Paris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved