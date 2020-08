Shirley Bowers

Or Copy this URL to Share

Bowers, Shirley 100 years old 5/18/1920 - 7/29/2020 Born Balto., MD, Miami resident 70 years. Predeceased beloved husband, Gilbert, son Jeffrey. Survived by loving daughters Roslyn (Al) Adler, Marilyn Pinky (Mark) Dulman. Grandchildren/Great Grandchildren Brian, Ira (Jodi), Alex, Abbi, Addison, Arrington, Nikki Adler. Always kind, smiling with a zest for life. Her longevity accredited to her love of chocolate. Everybody loved Shirley. She volunteered & Board Member Fellowship House. Memory donations: Fellowship House, 5711 S. Dixie Hwy., S. Miami, FL 33143



