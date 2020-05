Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Share Shirley's life story with friends and family

Shirley Danna (Chatfield) August 8th, 1944 - May 19th, 2020. Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her family Ginger Weaver, Tammy Goodson, Melissa Proulx, Vanessa Curran, Amber Kessler, Jordan Proulx, Destiny Proulx, Bryce Proulx, Brianna Urtecho, Brooke Urtecho, Dan Danna, Teri Ruffini, Ginny Kemp, and Johnny Danna



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store