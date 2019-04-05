Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley R. Krissel. View Sign

Passed away April 2, 2019. Shirley was born on September 18, 1920, to Abe and Rose Levine. She was the youngest of 6 siblings all of whom grew up in New York City. It was there that she met the love of her life, Joe Krissel, and they moved to Miami in 1946. They first lived in the Shenandoah neighborhood before retiring to West Kendall. Shirley was the consummate wife, mother, grandmother and friend. An excellent cook, preparing sumptuous holiday meals for her family, she also enjoyed playing Mah Jongg and socializing with a group of devoted and life-long friends. She was a great asset to Joe's career as a clothing salesman, having clients seek out the Krissels for their warm and friendly showroom and for Shirley's homemade tuna and egg salad sandwiches. She was predeceased by her husband Joe and her granddaughter Debbi Krissel Cannon. Surviving her are her two sons, Michael Krissel and Richard (Susan) Krissel, her grandchildren Benay Krissel (Greg Pins), Rachel (Adam) Barrett, John (Shannon) Krissel and Corey (Rene) Gonzalez along with 9 great-grandchildren ranging in age from 7 to 27. The funeral will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 12:30 PM at Mt. Nebo located at 5900 SW 77Avenue on the west side of the Palmetto Expressway between Sunset Drive and Miller Road.

