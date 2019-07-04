Sid Greenspan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sid Greenspan.
Service Information
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL
33024
(954)-963-2400
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
L'Hermitage
3200 N. Ocean Blvd.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1929 - 2019 Our man of steel. Volumes could be written about his many, many achievements in one lifetime. Suffice to say that everyone and everything was richer for his touch. Our world has lost an exceptional human soul. For those of us who loved him deeply, our hearts will be full of joy in his everlasting memory. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2:00 PM Beth David Memorial Gardens / Levitt Weinstein Funeral Home & Cemetery 3201 N 72nd Ave Hollywood, FL 33024 Following the service the family will be receiving guests from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at L'Hermitage 3200 N. Ocean Blvd. Ocean Room Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
Published in the Miami Herald on July 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details