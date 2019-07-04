1929 - 2019 Our man of steel. Volumes could be written about his many, many achievements in one lifetime. Suffice to say that everyone and everything was richer for his touch. Our world has lost an exceptional human soul. For those of us who loved him deeply, our hearts will be full of joy in his everlasting memory. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 7th at 2:00 PM Beth David Memorial Gardens / Levitt Weinstein Funeral Home & Cemetery 3201 N 72nd Ave Hollywood, FL 33024 Following the service the family will be receiving guests from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at L'Hermitage 3200 N. Ocean Blvd. Ocean Room Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33308
Published in the Miami Herald on July 4, 2019