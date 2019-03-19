LEVIN, SID age 83 years, passed away unexpectedly, but quickly and painlessly on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Weston, Florida. Sid was the best husband to Sally, brother to Beverly Binder, father to Aimee Levin Weiner (Elliott Weiner) and Ira Levin (Julia Bordenaro), grandfather to Ian Kay (Claire Ferguson) and Emily Kay, and great grand-father (Papa the Great) to Oliver John Kay. Beloved by all, Sid was everyone's rabbi/guru. He was a pillar of the Miami community. His civic contributions were varied and numerous over the course of many years, including being the Secretary of Commerce for the state of Florida. The Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, March 22, 2019, in Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. The family will be receiving visitors at the Levin Residence in Weston on Friday, March 22 from 4:00 pm-9:00 pm, on Saturday, March 23 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm, and on Sunday, March 24 from 3:00 pm-6:00 pm. Arrangements by Lakeside Memorial Park and Funeral Home. 305-592-0690
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 19, 2019