PATCHETT III, SIDNEY A., (Sid), 75, passed away on September 18, 2019. After graduating from Florida State University with a Master in Library Science, Sid joined the Peace Corps and volunteered as a librarian in St. Lucia, which led him into his life-long passion for developing libraries and their collections. Following his Peace Corps service, Sid stayed in St. Lucia for another 3 years as Librarian-Tutor at the teacher's college. He then spent the next 14 years in the following posts: College Librarian at the Goroka Teachers' College, Papua New Guinea; University Librarian at the University of Papua New Guinea; University Librarian at the University of Malawi, Central Africa; and then back to Papua New Guinea as the University Librarian at the University of Technology where he developed the largest technological collection in the South Pacific. On his return to Miami, Sid, as Library Director, took charge of building up a new library for the Town of Lantana. He also earned a law degree from the University of Miami. Sid was an intrepid traveler, avid gardener, and lover of classical music. He was known for his quick wit, sense of humor, kindness, and compassion. Sid is survived by his wife Katrina (Trina) and brother Michael Patchett and niece Chavela (Vela) Robin, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Phyllis Patchett and sisters Phyllis (Hiddy) Doren and Judith (Dugan) Patchett. Sid will be missed by his family and his many friends and colleagues in the U.S. and overseas.

