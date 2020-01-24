Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Joseph "Sid" Sharpstein. View Sign Service Information Temple Beth Shalom 4144 Chase Ave. Miami Beach , FL 33141 (305)-538-7231 Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Joseph "Sid" Sharpstein March 26, 1926 to January 4, 2020. A wonderful husband of 71 years; a great Dad; a friend and mentor to many. Born in Boston from Russian immigrant parents, Joel Sharpstein and Ethel Chernov, that arrived in the very early 1900s. Joined the army at 17 and fought in Germany in WW ll. Went to college for two years but got impatient to go out and start a career. Entered the shoe business in retail; worked with some great companies and ended his career as CEO of the Men's Division of US Shoe Corp. He was a Cub Scout Pack Master and always had time for the family. He taught Rob how to grill (or made him in the snowy weather) which started him on his love of cooking. He traveled extensively and included the family often. He took great care of his family and worked hard to help prepare his sons for the challenges of the world. He loved his five grandchildren and three great grandchildren dearly. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn Sharpstein and his son, Rob Sharpstein. He was predeceased by his son Richard "Dick" Sharpstein A service will be held on Sunday, January 26th at Temple Beth Shalom at 4144 Chase Ave, Miami Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Richard Sharpstein Humanitarian Fund at the Temple.

Sidney Joseph "Sid" Sharpstein March 26, 1926 to January 4, 2020. A wonderful husband of 71 years; a great Dad; a friend and mentor to many. Born in Boston from Russian immigrant parents, Joel Sharpstein and Ethel Chernov, that arrived in the very early 1900s. Joined the army at 17 and fought in Germany in WW ll. Went to college for two years but got impatient to go out and start a career. Entered the shoe business in retail; worked with some great companies and ended his career as CEO of the Men's Division of US Shoe Corp. He was a Cub Scout Pack Master and always had time for the family. He taught Rob how to grill (or made him in the snowy weather) which started him on his love of cooking. He traveled extensively and included the family often. He took great care of his family and worked hard to help prepare his sons for the challenges of the world. He loved his five grandchildren and three great grandchildren dearly. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marilyn Sharpstein and his son, Rob Sharpstein. He was predeceased by his son Richard "Dick" Sharpstein A service will be held on Sunday, January 26th at Temple Beth Shalom at 4144 Chase Ave, Miami Beach, Florida. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Richard Sharpstein Humanitarian Fund at the Temple. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close