Sidney Kotkin, 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on May 15th at home. A proud Miami native, Sid attended Silver Bluff Elementary School and Miami High. After graduating from the University of Florida, he became a decorated first lieutenant in the US Army Corps of Engineers in Korea. He was an architect in Miami for over 40 years.Sid was known for his sense of humor, with a joke for every occasion. He was a generous, kind and sweet man who was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Sid is survived by his wife, Carole, daughters Linda (Roy) Hirschhorn, Laura (Mark) Kramer, son David (Melissa) Kotkin and grandchildren Renee (Matthew Stilwell), Julie, Daniel, Ben, Matthew, Ethan and Rachel. Services were private. Donations may be made to a .
Published in the Miami Herald on May 19, 2019