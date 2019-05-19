Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney L. Kotkin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sidney Kotkin, 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on May 15th at home. A proud Miami native, Sid attended Silver Bluff Elementary School and Miami High. After graduating from the University of Florida, he became a decorated first lieutenant in the US Army Corps of Engineers in Korea. He was an architect in Miami for over 40 years.Sid was known for his sense of humor, with a joke for every occasion. He was a generous, kind and sweet man who was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Sid is survived by his wife, Carole, daughters Linda (Roy) Hirschhorn, Laura (Mark) Kramer, son David (Melissa) Kotkin and grandchildren Renee (Matthew Stilwell), Julie, Daniel, Ben, Matthew, Ethan and Rachel. Services were private. Donations may be made to a .

Sidney Kotkin, 90, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on May 15th at home. A proud Miami native, Sid attended Silver Bluff Elementary School and Miami High. After graduating from the University of Florida, he became a decorated first lieutenant in the US Army Corps of Engineers in Korea. He was an architect in Miami for over 40 years.Sid was known for his sense of humor, with a joke for every occasion. He was a generous, kind and sweet man who was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Sid is survived by his wife, Carole, daughters Linda (Roy) Hirschhorn, Laura (Mark) Kramer, son David (Melissa) Kotkin and grandchildren Renee (Matthew Stilwell), Julie, Daniel, Ben, Matthew, Ethan and Rachel. Services were private. Donations may be made to a . Published in the Miami Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations