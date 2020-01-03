Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Simge Befeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Sidney Simge Befeler, 93, transitioned to the next world on January 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. An exemplary man of impeccable honesty and integrity, a humanist dedicated to his profession of medicine, a great husband, father, grandfather and mentor to many. He was born in Warsaw, Poland on October 3, 1926, to Gil Mayer Befeler and Marta Freindlich and emigrated to Costa Rica in 1932 at age 5 with his parents and four siblings, Jaime, Manuel, Jose and Berta. A fifth sibling, Pedro, was born in Costa Rica. Due to tuberculosis, at age 10, he dropped out of school and became a peddler selling clothes door to door to help his family pay the bills. Approached by an educator whom he later called his guardian angel, he re-entered night school as a teen continuing to work daytime while completing his high school diploma in the evenings. Pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor, he moved to El Salvador in 1949, and studied medicine at the Universidad de El Salvador graduating in 1957 with his medical degree. While studying there, a daring young woman approached and asked him to dance one night at the Casino de Santa Ana. The beautiful woman, Rosabella, became his loving wife and devoted companion for the following 64 years. Together they raised five children. In 1972, as the political climate in El Salvador deteriorated, he moved the family to Miami to start a new life. He passed the medical boards while working full-time at South Miami Hospital, and shortly thereafter established his private medical practice in South Beach. Rosabella became his medical assistant and together they had a very successful geriatric medical practice for over 20 years. He loved and attended to hundreds of patients many of whom he would speak to in his native Yiddish. Knowing that he was helping them was his greatest satisfaction. In 1995, his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Cielo Befeler, tragically died in an airplane crash. Although such unexpected death was very traumatic and painful, together he and his wife, Rosabella, handled the catastrophic event with utmost dignity and courage while honoring the lives of their beloved Eric and Cielo. This event propelled Sidney to retire from his medical practice and to shift the focus of his life to dedicate his time to Rosabella, his family, and to his grandchildren whom he adored. During his leisure time, he spent countless hours listening to opera and classical music at full volume, reading everything in sight (a good book is your best friend he would often say), walking on the Miami Beach boardwalk while happily talking to most everyone he’d meet, doting on his grandchildren, and traveling the world, but his greatest passion was having the love of his life, his “amorcito”, Rosabella, by his side. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosabella, their four remaining children: Henry (Heidi) Befeler, George (Monique) Befeler, Elizabeth (Gary) Befeler Agatstein, and Evelyn (Gary) Lampner, and his 11 grandchildren, David, Michelle, Danielle, Richard, Robert, Gabriella, Lexi, Jessica, Amber, Giovanna and Noah. He is also survived by his brothers, Jose “Sheps” (Rosita) Befeler and Pedro (Isabel) Befeler, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Sidney was a magnificent example of how to live life with honesty, hard work, always placing family above all. The principles by which Sidney lived his entire life can be summed up as honesty, courage, decency, tenacity, quiet spirituality, altruism, humility and above all unconditional love and dedication to his family. Rosabella and all of his children feel privileged and honored to have had him as their husband and father. Services will be held at Mount Nebo/Kendall Memorial Gardens (5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami) at 2 o’clock on January 2, 2020.

Dr. Sidney Simge Befeler, 93, transitioned to the next world on January 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. An exemplary man of impeccable honesty and integrity, a humanist dedicated to his profession of medicine, a great husband, father, grandfather and mentor to many. He was born in Warsaw, Poland on October 3, 1926, to Gil Mayer Befeler and Marta Freindlich and emigrated to Costa Rica in 1932 at age 5 with his parents and four siblings, Jaime, Manuel, Jose and Berta. A fifth sibling, Pedro, was born in Costa Rica. Due to tuberculosis, at age 10, he dropped out of school and became a peddler selling clothes door to door to help his family pay the bills. Approached by an educator whom he later called his guardian angel, he re-entered night school as a teen continuing to work daytime while completing his high school diploma in the evenings. Pursuing his dream of becoming a doctor, he moved to El Salvador in 1949, and studied medicine at the Universidad de El Salvador graduating in 1957 with his medical degree. While studying there, a daring young woman approached and asked him to dance one night at the Casino de Santa Ana. The beautiful woman, Rosabella, became his loving wife and devoted companion for the following 64 years. Together they raised five children. In 1972, as the political climate in El Salvador deteriorated, he moved the family to Miami to start a new life. He passed the medical boards while working full-time at South Miami Hospital, and shortly thereafter established his private medical practice in South Beach. Rosabella became his medical assistant and together they had a very successful geriatric medical practice for over 20 years. He loved and attended to hundreds of patients many of whom he would speak to in his native Yiddish. Knowing that he was helping them was his greatest satisfaction. In 1995, his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Cielo Befeler, tragically died in an airplane crash. Although such unexpected death was very traumatic and painful, together he and his wife, Rosabella, handled the catastrophic event with utmost dignity and courage while honoring the lives of their beloved Eric and Cielo. This event propelled Sidney to retire from his medical practice and to shift the focus of his life to dedicate his time to Rosabella, his family, and to his grandchildren whom he adored. During his leisure time, he spent countless hours listening to opera and classical music at full volume, reading everything in sight (a good book is your best friend he would often say), walking on the Miami Beach boardwalk while happily talking to most everyone he’d meet, doting on his grandchildren, and traveling the world, but his greatest passion was having the love of his life, his “amorcito”, Rosabella, by his side. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rosabella, their four remaining children: Henry (Heidi) Befeler, George (Monique) Befeler, Elizabeth (Gary) Befeler Agatstein, and Evelyn (Gary) Lampner, and his 11 grandchildren, David, Michelle, Danielle, Richard, Robert, Gabriella, Lexi, Jessica, Amber, Giovanna and Noah. He is also survived by his brothers, Jose “Sheps” (Rosita) Befeler and Pedro (Isabel) Befeler, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Sidney was a magnificent example of how to live life with honesty, hard work, always placing family above all. The principles by which Sidney lived his entire life can be summed up as honesty, courage, decency, tenacity, quiet spirituality, altruism, humility and above all unconditional love and dedication to his family. Rosabella and all of his children feel privileged and honored to have had him as their husband and father. Services will be held at Mount Nebo/Kendall Memorial Gardens (5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami) at 2 o’clock on January 2, 2020. Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close