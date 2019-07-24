KLURMAN, SISEL. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Sisel Klurman, a dedicated supporter of our hospital. Mrs. Klurman and her late husband, Samuel, were members of the Society of Mount Sinai and the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organizations. The legacy continues with Mrs. Klurman's family. Her grandson, Matan (Michelle) Ben-Aviv also is a member of the Society of Mount Sinai and her great-granddaughter, Zippora Ben-Aviv is a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Klurman's family and her friends. She leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

