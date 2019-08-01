KLURMAN, SISEL The American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem mourns the loss of a heroic and distinguished woman who was a beloved matriarch, successful businesswoman and respected philanthropist. Defined by her kindness and generosity, Mrs. Klurman dedicated her life to her family, the Jewish community and the State of Israel. Mrs. Klurman, together with her late husband Samuel Aba, has been a generous supporter and lay leader of Shaare Zedek for decades. As a Platinum Founder serving on the International Board of Governors and Southeast Regional Board, Mrs. Klurman was awarded Shaare Zedek's distinguished International Jerusalem Humanitarian Award in 2013 in recognition of her steadfast and exemplary friendship to the Medical Center. Heartfelt condolences to daughters Zipora Ben-Aviv (Ami), Deena Klurman, and Debbie Klurman, the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May they all be comforted amongst the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. American Committee for Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem Howard Goldschmidt, President Rachel Wolf, CEO Deborah S. Gold, Southeast Regional Director
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 1, 2019