AHLENIUS, SIV,92 of Miami, FL passed away on July 14, 2019. She was born in Näs, Sweden on February 17,1927 and immigrated to Miami in 1958. Siv was predeceased by her husband Stig. She is survived by her beloved children; Laila, Tony (Kathleen) and Ulf and also 8 grandchildren; Annika Labadie, Viveka Spivey, Ryan Ahlenius, Sean Ahlenius, Kaitlin Allen, Emily Hindes, Luke Ahlenius and Sonny Svensson and 4 great-grandchildren; Robert Labadie, Wyatt Spivey, Piper Allen and Clara Spivey. Her final resting place will be with her parents in Froson, Sweden. For a full obituary please visit Van Orsdel.com
Published in the Miami Herald on July 21, 2019