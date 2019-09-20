PALACIO MACEIRAS, SONIA, 90, of Miami, Florida passed away on September 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on September 20, 1928 in Havana, Cuba, the only child to the late Leocadia Rivera and Gonzalo Palacio. She graduated from the University of Havana with a doctorate degree and practiced law. Sonia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sonia and Ignacio Paneque and her grand-daughter, Nicole Paneque. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Maceiras. A mass was held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St, Michael's Catholic Church in Miami, Florida. Burial took place at Miami Memorial in South Miami, FL In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to .
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 20, 2019