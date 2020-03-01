Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonia Manes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANES Sonia, the epitome of love and goodness, passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 95 and was befittingly laid to rest on Valentine's Day at Lakeside Memorial Park. Sonia was born into a loving family in Poland that was torn apart by the outbreak of World War II. To survive, Sonia hid in the woods alone for over 3 years. She later found and joined the Russian resistance army (Kolpak), which included her brother Mike and future husband, Hyman, in the fight for freedom and justice. After the war, Sonia and Hyman married, immigrated to America, and set out to create a wonderful life together. They raised three children and worked around the clock towards this goal. All of their hard work resulted in creating an extremely close family that lived comfortably, loved generously, and gathered together often. Sonia's love, generosity, perseverance, and wisdom made this world a better place not only for her family, but for everyone she came into contact with.She will be missed dearly by all, including her children: Rosalyn Friedman, Aaron (Gina) Manes, and Zena (Jeffrey) Dickstein; grandchildren: Charlotte (Joey), Michael, Steven, Shana, Michelle, and Marla; and extended family: Frieda Dym, Jack (Maureen) Dym, Helen (Jeff) Smoler, Stacy, Dana, Michael, Lauren, and Jennifer. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 71 years, Hyman Manes, and her brother, Mike Dym. Please visit her oral history on the US Holocaust Memorial Museum website for more information about this incredible woman.

