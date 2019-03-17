Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sookie (Sarah) Williams. View Sign

WILLIAMS, SOOKIE (Sarah), who spent a lifetime exceeding her goals,once again exceeded her final goal living over 100 yrs. Born on December 19, 1917, and the eldest child of Adolph and Gertrude Rachline, with a predeceased brother and sister, she was their loving caretaker in their final years. SOOKIE wore her title of daughter, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with pride. Left widowed with a baby, she took any job available to assume responsibility from waitressing to being a 'Rosie the Riveter' for which she received a presidential citation for her wartime work helping to build The atomic bomb (and received some grief for demanding equal pay for her work as a woman)! Then, as a single woman in the 1940's, she moved to Miami to start anew. She talked her way into working as a bookkeeper for a local supermarket (with no prior experience) and became their head accountant. She married Nat L. Williams, attorney, and enjoyed almost 20 years with him until he died suddenly on one of their many vacations. One of their dear friends, coincidentally the owner of the then Miami Review said maybe he could find a little something for her to do at the paper if she wanted to fill her spare time. Thus began her illustrious, fulfilling career at the Daily Business Review, her special relationship with the legal community and capped by numerous awards, her honorary membership in the Florida Association of Women Lawyers and her being honored in 2011 as a Legal Legend Award recipient. She so cherished the close friends she made throughout her career. SOOKIE will be missed by her loving family: daughter Bryna Williams Kneapler (Stephen); granddaughters Nancy Quereau, Jill-Ann Guttentag, Cathy Beardslee (Bill) and Brie Williams (Rita); great-grandchildren Bradley (Callum) and Chelsea Quereau, Jake and Joli Guttentag and Francesca and Mia Bellinghieri. Our Family offers our heartfelt gratitude to her beloved companion, Harryse Michel, and Harryse's wonderful family. Funeral service Monday, March 18 at 12:30PM at Temple Judea 5500 Granada Blvd, Coral Gables. Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai.

