ENGLANDER, SOPHIA TENDRICH Born on July 24, 1924, in Atlanta, Georgia to Bessie and Joseph Tendrich, as a child Sophia Tendrich moved with her family to Miami and was both part of a pioneer Dade County family and matriarch of a Miami Beach family committed to public service. Still the "youngster" at 96, she passed away peacefully July 31 after goodbyes from her six children. She joins Malvin Englander, her husband of 72 years, in a heaven that has a band playing "Stardust" 24 hours a day. What a life! A loving wife and proud mother, she was also a tireless politician, an accomplished artist, and a successful real estate broker. Sophia served as the elected Dade County Democratic State Committee-woman for more than 20 years, fighting for voting rights for the military and college students. She and Mal were frequent travelers enjoying cultures and cuisine throughout the world. After 49 years of raising and educating her children, she was determined to complete her education and returned to the University of Miami and graduated at age 68. Two years later, she won a major poker tournament, winning a coveted champion jacket. Soon after, she was named the Miami Dolphin SuperFan by VISA. She is survived by her daughters Broward County Commissioner Nicki (Judge Mel) Grossman. Donna (Mark) Fleishman, Judge Patti Englander Henning, Tobie (Gary) Bagliebter, Marla (John) Carroll and Joe (Chantal) Englander. She was predeceased by son-in-law Jon Henning. Her memory will remain a blessing to her 10 grandchildren Brenna Grossman (Stephen ) Smisek, Lissa Grossman (Billy) Comess; Tracee Grossman (Cullen) Evans, Marissa Fleishman (Sam) Rosenbloom, Alyssa Henning, David Henning, Jessica Bagliebter, John Carroll, Zoe Englander and Justin Englander. She was the adored great-grandmother of 10 very lucky boys and girls who will all greatly miss the "Bobby" they love. She leaves nieces, nephews, two sisters-in-law, and many cousins to cherish her memory. The family is grateful to Nilza Siquerra and Antoinette Quintyne, who were more longtime dear friends than caregivers. Her beauty, grace, style, humor and tremendous dignity will be our forever memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, Georgia 30047 www.lbda.org
