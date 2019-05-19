Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sophie Lupowitz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUPOWITZ, SOPHIE June 21, 1923 - May 11, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Harold B. Lupowitz. She leaves behind her loving daughter Bonnie Finkel (late husband Morris S. Finkel), son Sammy Scott Lupowitz (wife Bianca Lupowitz), her only grandchild, Pilar Jolie Prinz (husband Andrew Prinz), her two great granddaughters, Holland Alexis Prinz and Hunter Ansley Prinz, and her only surviving brother, William Fox. Sophie was a gorgeous woman inside and out who was loved by everybody. She treated everyone with kindness and respect. Murray Rousso, Bonnie's partner in life, had a special relationship with her. She was devoted to her family and fiercely protective of them. She will be greatly missed.

