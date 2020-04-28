Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SSJ St. Margaret Zapf Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sister St. Margaret Zapf, SSJ died on April 25, 2020. She had ministered in Florida and Puerto Rico-in education and pastoral care for 86 years. Visitation will be held at Craig’s Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Social distancing requirements will be followed. The private vigil at the Motherhouse will be live streamed on the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, FL Facebook page on Tuesday, April 28th at 6:30 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph. You may join us on Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine, FL Facebook live stream on Wednesday, April 29th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Sisters of St. Joseph, P.O. Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085

