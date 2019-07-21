Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Apte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STANLEY H. APTE of Miami Beach passed away in his sleep on Monday, July 15, 2019. He has reunited with his wife LAURA FREUD APTE in heaven. He is survived by his son, Circuit Judge ALAN S. APTE; sister-in-law, ALICIA APTE; cousins, MARVIN and STU APTE; and nephews and nieces, WARREN APTE, MELISSA APTE CARROLL (Patrick), and KRISTEN APTE PATZ (Jeffrey). STANLEY was born in Miami Florida to the late ALBERT and MOLLY APTE. He graduated from Miami High and the University of Florida (B.A. Aeronautical Engineering), and served as a 1st Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Prior to earning his law degree from NYU School of Law he was employed as an aeronautical engineer for Republic Aviation and then Martin Marietta. Stanley returned to Miami as In-House Counsel and Vice President for Aerodex, Inc. and then entered private practice on Miami Beach to raise his family. He was a respected member of the Florida Bar for over 50 years. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 12:00p.m. at Riverside-Gordon Memorial Chapel, 17250 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, FL 33160. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:30p.m. at Mount Nebo Miami Memorial Gardens, 5505 N.W. 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33126.

