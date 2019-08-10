BERKOWITZ, STANLEY, passed away August 5th after many illnesses and much suffering at the age of 91. He will be mourned by his wife Harriet. They would have been married 61 years on August 17th. He will be missed by his sister Marion. His daughters Hillary and Stephanie and his son Evan as well as his son-in-law Jed, will miss him forever. His grandson Julian and granddaughter Avery are heartbroken. Services will be held on Sunday, August 11th at 1:00 pm at Levitt-Weinstein-Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach, 33180, (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 10, 2019