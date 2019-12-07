Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley D. Mitchel. View Sign Service Information Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel 3201 NW 72nd Ave. Hollywood , FL 33024 (954)-963-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley D. Mitchel , 88, of Aventura (Williams Island) passed away on December 6. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janis Ruth. He was born on July 8, 1931 and raised in Brooklyn. Stanley was the youngest son of Anne and Abraham Mitchel. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech, the University of Florida (Pi Lam Fraternity), and the University of Tennessee School of Medicine. He married Tamara Kessler in 1954 and they had three children. Stanley built a successful medical practice in North Miami Beach and was dedicated to his patients. He was an avid tennis player and loved boating and golfing with Jan. He was a founder of Parkway Hospital and a director of Jefferson National Bank. In addition to Jan, he is survived by his three children, Alan (Margaret), Lee (Anne), and Laurie Stollman (Marc), and nine grandchildren, Sarah, Elizabeth, Danielle and Jonathan Mitchel, Rachel and Noah Stollman, and Anne, Alison and Jonathan Kimble. His loyal canine companion, Sofia, is heartbroken. We will all miss him. A funeral service will be held on December 8 at 2:00pm at Levitt Weinstein Chapel 18840 West Dixie Highway, North Miami Beach. Donations may be made to Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer fund. Internment following at Beth David Memorial Gardens.

