DICK, STANLEY Born Feb. 6, 1932 in Brooklyn, NY passed away Aug. 21, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his sons Steven (Heidi), Jerry (Maryann), Robert, his grandchildren William, Saydi, Bari, his brother Melvin (Bobbi), niece's Meloni (Jade Martin), and Lahna (Farid, Allie, Leyla Zandi). He will be loved and missed by everyone. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Aug. 25th at Noon, Levitt-Weinstein Funeral Chapel, 18840 West Dixie Highway, NMB. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Keep Memory Alive, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 24, 2019