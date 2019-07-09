Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Orshan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley Orshan, 88, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Ada-Mae and his granddaughter Amanda. He is survived by his wife Alice Ribak Orshan, his children Bobby (Ariana Fajardo) Orshan, Paul Orshan, David (Jodi) Orshan and Rhoda Tobin, his grandchildren Melissa (Steven) Spann, Samantha (Matt) Kahn, Carly and Jesse Orshan, Zachary and Joey Tobin, Emily and Max Orshan, and Adam (Shannon) Orshan and Taytum Orshan and five great grandchildren, Archer, Violet, Roey, Stella and Lucas. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Stanley served his country in the US Marines and was on active duty in Korea and for many years served his community and countless youngsters as the Commissioner of Tropical Park Khoury League. He was loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Nebo/Kendall, 5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL 33143 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will be receiving guests following the service on Wednesday and on Thursday, July 11, 2019, after 5 pm, at the home of Bobby and Ariana Fajardo Orshan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Stanley Orshan to a charity that provides services to disabled children or that supports youth sports.

