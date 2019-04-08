SUSKY, STANLEY W. Age 85, passed away April 4th, 2019. Stanley was born in Scranton, PA to Peter and Josephine Susky. He is survived by his loving wife Leona, married 63 years, his 3 children, Stanley Susky (Catherine), Miriam Winton (Chip), and Bernice Valdez (Dennis). Also survived by four wonderful grand-children, Andrew and Michael Susky, Zachary (Chelsie) Valdez, and Gayle Valdez, along with several nieces and nephews. Stanley proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked in the construction industry for 40 years in the Miami area. Stanley was a kind and loving person who entertained his family with many interesting stories of his past. Stanley was predeceased by his parents and 2 brothers, Robert and Jerome. Funeral Arrangements will be made at a later date.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley W. Susky.
Van Orsdel - Coral Gables
4600 SW 8th St.
Coral Gables, FL 33134
305-446-4412
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 8, 2019