Stella (Pappas) Lane, born on February 3, 1925 in Providence, Rhode Island, passed away at age 94 on April 4, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Stella was preceded in death by her husband Richard Lane, her former husband John Prokos, her brothers Stanley and Arthur Pappas and her sister Helen Kanavos. Stella is survived by her three loving daughters, Olympia Quigley, Georgia (Gregory) Borgognoni, and Tina (Conrad) Ruhi; her grandchildren Anthony (Sandra) Canton, Ryan (Elizabeth) Quigley, KC Ruhi, Andrea (Neil) Hall, Jonathan Ruhi, Christopher Borgognoni, and Matthew Borgognoni; and her great-grandchildren Ella, Sydney, Grant, Wesley and Paige. Most of the last year of her life was spent enjoying the friendships, activities, and especially the sing-alongs at The Palace of Kendall. The family wishes to thank the staff and management of The Palace for their compassionate and attentive care. Stella was an active member of St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church and loved singing in the choir with her friends. For many years, she and her husband Richard were actively involved in the arts and crafts world and were known for the impressively large Christmas display of lights and figures that graced their home every year, drawing visitors and media attention from far and wide. Friends and family are welcome to attend the visitation on Sunday, April 7 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with services at 5:00 p.m. at Memorial Plan Funeral Home, 9800 Coral Way, Miami, Florida, 33165. A funeral service will take place, officiated by Father Aristidis Arizi, on Monday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 7901 N. Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida, 33156. The burial will follow immediately after the church service at Miami Memorial Park, 6200 SW 77th Avenue, Miami, Florida, 33143. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church.

