DEAN-KLUGER, Stephanie It is with a heavy heart that we share the very sad news of the passing of Stephanie Dean-Kluger, beloved wife of Jesse Dean-Kluger. Stephanie, 35, passed away April 16 after a valiant and exhaustive struggle with cancer, through which she was supported with enormous care and love by her devoted husband, entire family, and friends. Stephanie was a woman who was beautiful in and out kind, compassionate, smart, delightful, and a family leader. The family and all of her friends are overwhelmed by her passing, but deeply grateful she was part of their lives. The funeral took place this past Sunday, however, due to current restrictions, the service was private. To protect everyone's health, the family was unable to receive guests at the service or at their homes. Hundreds attended by Zoom; Stephanie reached that many lives and more. Besides Jesse, Stephanie is survived by her parents, Craig and Marlene Sirota, brothers Steven, Elijah, Jacob, Moses, and Joshua and sister, Leslie Muehlheuser (Chase); sister in law, Ana; her in laws, Amy Dean and Alan Kluger, sister and brother in-law, Todd and Lisa Jerles; nieces, Sophia, Adrian, Dagny, and nephews, Moses and Chase Jr. Contributions in Stephanie's memory may be made to the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. https://umiamihealth.org/sylvester-comprehensive-cancer-center/about-sylvester/giving/ways-to-give/donate-online Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2020