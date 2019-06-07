CHEPENIK, STEPHEN ROY, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on June 5, 2019. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, a U.S. Naval Air veteran, Steve was a CPA in Miami for more than 50 years. He deeply loved his family, was a prolific investor in the stock market, an avid Miami Hurricanes football fan, exceptional fisherman, and a true grill master. He is survived by Gail, his beloved wife of 50 years, their children Scott (Sonja), Michelle (Jeff), Adam (Marissa), and his 7 grandchildren, Alexander, Garrett, Benjamin, Elliott, Ava, Micah, and Alton. Stephen is also survived by his brother Alan (Lois). Funeral services will be Monday, June 10, at 12:00 pm at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach, FL 33180, followed by interment at 2:00 pm at Mount Nebo Miami Memorial Gardens.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 7, 2019