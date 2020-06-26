Steven Blair Dan Dan, Steven Blair passed away on May 13, 2020, at the age of 55, after a valiant two and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. Steve was born on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama to Dr. Lewis R. Dan and Mrs. Carol M. Dan. They soon moved to Miami Shores where Steve attended Miami Shores Elementary School. For junior and senior high school, Steve attended Ransom Everglades School, where he excelled in track, soccer, and making people laugh. During his junior year, he was honored to serve as a congressional page in Washington, D.C. for Representative Bill Lehman. Steve received his B.A. degree with a major in Economics from Boston University and later attended the University of Miami, on a full merit scholarship, to earn his M.B.A. while serving as President of the Graduate Business Student Association. After graduation, he worked for Anderson Consulting and then Beckman Coulter. During this time, Steve traveled to Washington D.C. to accept a Smithsonian Face of Innovation award for using information technology in medicine. Steve continued to work as a computer consultant, software developer, and project manager for many companies in Miami including: Systems Consulting Group, Burger King, Ryder, and Interval International until his diagnosis in late 2017. At his brother's wedding, Steve met the love of his life, Sandra Lori Lewis, while they were both graduate students at the University of Miami. They were married in 1992 and for the next 28 years, he succeeded in his goal of making her laugh every day. Steve had a zest for life and was an avid boater, fisherman, snowboarder, skateboarder, and surfer. He was a man of action who enjoyed nature, traveling, cooking, and working with his hands to fix and build things and was a lifelong Dolphins and Hurricanes fan. Steve was funny, intelligent, strong, enthusiastic, and kind. He was a quick wit with a funny quip for almost any situation and had an ability to develop and nurture countless lifelong friendships. He was devoted to his family and friends and will forever live on in their hearts. He fought cancer with all of his formidable strength and determination and documented his inspiring fight in an online blog, keeping his friends and family informed while never losing his sense of humor. Steve was truly a one-of-a-kind, exceptional human being. He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Lewis R. Dan. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, their two sons, Jaret and Reese, his mother, Carol, his brother Brian (Cecilia) and his sister, Lorraine. A very small private graveside service was held on May 15th due to COVID-19 restrictions. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when it is safe and appropriate to do so. To honor Steve's memory, please consider a donation to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org) or a charity of your choosing.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.