Steven H. Hibbe

November 4, 2020

Miami, Florida - Steven H. Hibbe, 71, of Miami, Florida, passed away on November 4th, 2020. Born on September 18, 1949, in Hackensack, NJ, Steven was predeceased by his parents, Herbert E. and Blossom M. Hibbe, and by his sister, Gail Ewing. He is survived by his wife Lourdes Botifoll-Hibbe, his daughter Aubree A. Hibbe and his son, Steven N. Hibbe.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 3 to 5 p.m. at:

Stanfill Funeral Home

10545 S. Dixie Highway

Miami, Fl

Please express your condolences by donating to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 866-232-8484.





