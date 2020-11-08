1/1
Steven H. Hibbe
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
Steven H. Hibbe
November 4, 2020
Miami, Florida - Steven H. Hibbe, 71, of Miami, Florida, passed away on November 4th, 2020. Born on September 18, 1949, in Hackensack, NJ, Steven was predeceased by his parents, Herbert E. and Blossom M. Hibbe, and by his sister, Gail Ewing. He is survived by his wife Lourdes Botifoll-Hibbe, his daughter Aubree A. Hibbe and his son, Steven N. Hibbe.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, November 8th from 3 to 5 p.m. at:
Stanfill Funeral Home
10545 S. Dixie Highway
Miami, Fl
Please express your condolences by donating to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 866-232-8484.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Stanfill Funeral Home
