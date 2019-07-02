Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Lee Marco. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

MARCO, STEVEN LEE 32, of Miami, died on June 21, 2019 as the result of health complications. He was born October 21, 1986, the son of the late Gerald Marco and Lisa Marco. Raised mostly in Weston, Steven graduated from Pine Crest School (Ft. Lauderdale) in 2005. He earned his bachelor's degree in finance and accounting graduating with honors from Washington University in St. Louis in 2010. He was also a member of the international council for the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy. Steven's business ventures were varied branded real estate development projects connected to the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, co-owning a hotel in Nicaragua, and being the first to contract with IMAX to put a theater in a condominium. A fourth-generation real estate investor, he cofounded development and capital investment firm, Maxxam Partners, which recently changed the way others in their industry are able to obtain zoning and development approvals for residential addiction treatment facilities. Steven's years-long effort on this leaves a legacy that makes treatment options more accessible nationwide. He is survived by his mother, Lisa, and sisters, Ashley Yarchin and Laurel Marco, as well as his aunts and uncles, Marnie (Adam) Tihany, Leslie Pathman, Wayne Pathman, Mary Mass, Michelle Mass, Arlene (Boris) Yufe, and Gary (Kerry) Marco. Steven leaves behind numerous cousins and countless friends. Donations for Cystic Fibrosis research in memory of Steven Marco can be made to National Jewish Health at www.nationaljewish.org/donate . The funeral is set for Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 12 pm at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

