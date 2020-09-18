Steven Naclerio

Naclerio, Steven , 74, died at home on September 11, 2020, surrounded by family, following a brief battle with brain cancer. He was born on August 2, 1946, in New York, NY, to Albert and Lee (Roberts) Naclerio, and earned his bachelor's degree from Colgate University and his JD from Duke University. At the time of his passing, Steven was Of Counsel with Day Pitney, where he represented corporations and individuals and families in business transactions, regulatory matters, trademark law, antitrust, international business, and government affairs. Prior to reentering private practice, he worked in senior national and international positions for the worldwide Bacardi companies, including serving for more than 10 years as its General Counsel for the United States. He also served as Group Legal Coordinator for the international Bacardi Limited holding company, and Presidential Assistant and Director of Government Relations and External Affairs for the group. In his early years, Steve served as a United States Naval Officer, giving legal advice to the admiral in the Panama Canal Zone on civil and military issues. He could be found running daily through the streets of Coral Gables and was an avid golfer at the Riviera Country Club, to which he belonged for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed theater and the arts, and was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, serving on the St. Stephen's Day School Board of Trustees. Steve was a member of the City of Coral Gables Pension and Transportation Boards, he was Of Counsel to the Episcopal Diocese of South Florida Finance Committee, and he served as a longtime mentor at the University of Miami Herbert Business School. Steven was a loving father, grandfather, and husband. He is survived by his wife, Colleen (Corby) Bernuth-Naclerio; his children and their spouses, Albert Naclerio (Ann Grasing) of Bedford, NY, Christine Naclerio (Eric Koleda) of Tuckahoe, NY, and Catherine Naclerio (Nicolas Aguilar) of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Alison and Anderson Naclerio, Nathan, Timothy, and Jeffrey Koleda; his brother, Robert Naclerio of Baltimore, MD; as well as several nieces and nephews, his wife's two sons, Christopher (Jennifer) and Alex Bernuth, and a step- granddaughter, Sophie Bernuth. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joanna (Nikolakakou) Naclerio. A private family memorial service was held. A celebration of life will be planned when larger gatherings are possible.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store