Stuart, Robyn, 49, died April 22, while being treated at a hospital in Boca Raton. She is survived by her mother, Elayne Ramrus and stepfather David, her father Marvin Stuart and stepmother Susan, brother Marc and his wife Lilly, and her aunts and uncles and many cousins who loved her dearly. Robyn enjoyed being with her family for holidays, gatherings, or just spending the day with her dad and Sue. Robyn was always excited to visit her mother in California. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 22, 2020.
