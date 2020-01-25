Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Rose Samuels. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Samuels, Sue Rose. 90, passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family on January 24, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO. She was married to her childhood sweetheart David Samuels for 26 years who pre-deceased her. She was also pre-deceased by her son Phillip Samuels. Sue Rose was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother as well as a noted attorney and a person who has given much of her time and energy to our community. She will be greatly missed. She leaves behind her daughters Nikki Baron (Richard), Randa Richter (Vinson), grandchildren, Katie Baron Nullman(Steven), Stevie Baron (Deborah), Nicole Goldner (Michael), David Richter and Andrew Richter, seven great grandchildren, Sophie, Sammy, Ava, Malory, Jolie, Jack and Mina. Funeral Services on Sunday, January 26, 12:30 PM at Temple Judea, Coral Gables. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to WLRN or Jewish Community Services.

