Susan B. Rosen, 82, passed away peacefully on April, 5, 2020. A native and lifelong Miamian, Susan was born September 6, 1937 to David and Miriam (née Orovitz) Bass. She graduated from Miami Beach High School and Northwestern University. After raising her children, she worked as a paralegal in the State Attorney’s Office. In addition to her parents, Susan was predeceased by her brother, Dr. Robert Bass, and her second husband and the love of her life, E. David Rosen. She is survived by her children Ron (Cyndy) Albert and Judy (Jeff) Finkelstein and her step-children, Michael (Katrina) Rosen and Larry (Wendy) Rosen, as well as her grandchildren, Erin, Jason, Mark, Ryan, Jason (Roxy), Lauren, Nick (Nadiya) and Lisa (Ben), and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Lucia. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when her family and friends are permitted to gather. Donations in memory of Susan may be made to Mount Sinai Medical Center or Temple Beth Sholom, Miami Beach, or the . Our Mom was very fortunate to have so many friends and family who she loved and who loved her dearly. She will be missed by all.

