Susan Jane Gaschott, 66, passed away on February 11, 2019 in Miami, FL after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Sue was born on February 8, 1953 in Detroit, MI to Robert and Dorothy Ogden and spent many of her childhood years in Pittsburgh, PA and Syracuse, NY. In 1976, she married her husband, Richard, after meeting him while working at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. They moved to Miami shortly thereafter and she began a long career as a dental hygienist in Coral Gables, followed by years of administrative work. She was active in the choir at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church and in many different capacities at Westminster Christian School. She is survived by her husband Rich, her son Adam, her older sister Kathy (Bob) Foster, her younger sister Sally (Jack) Kirkman, her nieces and nephews, and her beloved cats and dog. Special thanks to the excellent staff at East Ridge at Cutler Bay for the care that she received in her final years. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, at 11 AM at Old Cutler Presbyterian Church, 14401 Old Cutler Road, Miami, FL 33158. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation (

