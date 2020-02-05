Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN LUSK VANDER WYDEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VANDER WYDEN, SUSAN LUSK passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a 3 year battle with cancer. Susan was born on June 27, 1947 in Nashua, NH but spent the majority of her youth living in Clearwater, FL. She graduated from the University of Florida where she met her spouse, William P VanderWyden III. The couple worked in Germany and later returned to Miami where Susan resided for nearly 50 years. Susan was a devoted educator teaching at Epiphany School, St Timothy, and at St John Neumann where she retired as the Youth Minister in 2012. She was committed to teaching her classes the importance of science, religion and appreciation of animals. Outside of teaching, she was an avid reader and had a deep love of animals and nature. Susan always had a dog and cat by her side and could be found in her garden looking for butterflies, caterpillars, frogs and birds. She had a lifelong passion for travel and was always ready for the next adventure. Devoted to her family and friends, she enjoyed living each moment of her life. She is survived by her sister, Betty, spouse, William, daughters, Elizabeth (Mark), Mary (Donald), grandchildren, Madison, Holden, Gertie, and close family friend, Valerie, who were by her side in her final moments. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made in Susan's name to the ASPCA, Catholic Hospice or a . Funeral services will be held at St John Neumann Catholic Church and the family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony this summer in Montana, Susan's happy place. Please visit Susan's Facebook page:

VANDER WYDEN, SUSAN LUSK passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a 3 year battle with cancer. Susan was born on June 27, 1947 in Nashua, NH but spent the majority of her youth living in Clearwater, FL. She graduated from the University of Florida where she met her spouse, William P VanderWyden III. The couple worked in Germany and later returned to Miami where Susan resided for nearly 50 years. Susan was a devoted educator teaching at Epiphany School, St Timothy, and at St John Neumann where she retired as the Youth Minister in 2012. She was committed to teaching her classes the importance of science, religion and appreciation of animals. Outside of teaching, she was an avid reader and had a deep love of animals and nature. Susan always had a dog and cat by her side and could be found in her garden looking for butterflies, caterpillars, frogs and birds. She had a lifelong passion for travel and was always ready for the next adventure. Devoted to her family and friends, she enjoyed living each moment of her life. She is survived by her sister, Betty, spouse, William, daughters, Elizabeth (Mark), Mary (Donald), grandchildren, Madison, Holden, Gertie, and close family friend, Valerie, who were by her side in her final moments. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made in Susan's name to the ASPCA, Catholic Hospice or a . Funeral services will be held at St John Neumann Catholic Church and the family will be celebrating her life in a private ceremony this summer in Montana, Susan's happy place. Please visit Susan's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/susan.vanderwyden where information regarding the arrangements will be posted in the coming days. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations