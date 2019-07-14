REINER, SUSAN Age 85 of Hallandale Beach passed away July 11, 2019. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Evan Jaffe; son Jonathan; grandchildren Baylie, Chloe, Lauren and Evan. A most loving mother and grandmother. Beautiful inside and out. Enjoyed life to the fullest. Co-owner of Statements with her daughter Lisa whose clientele became dear friends for the last 32 years. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she held so close. Gathering of family and friends Sunday, July 14, 2019, 1:30 to 2:00 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 PM all at the funeral home. Entombment will be private. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave condolences online at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Miami Herald on July 14, 2019