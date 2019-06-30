KANNER, SUSANA KAHN Died peacefully on June 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Born in Cali, Colombia, she grew up the younger daughter of Jewish immigrants Walter and Steffi Kahn that escaped Nazi Germany. She and her husband Reuven Kanner operated a Sir Speedy Printers for 39 years. She's survived by her son Jonathan Kanner of Orlando, daughter Nicole Kanner, son- in-law Josh Childs and granddaughters Emily and Lucy Childs of Boston, nephew Mark Srour and his wife and children Cynthia, Yosi and Manu Srour, nephew Danny Srour and his wife and children Lisa, Jack and Alex Srour, sister Beatriz Srour and her husband Jacob of Cali, Colombia and brother and sister-in-law Liviu and Rene Marcovici. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The University of Miami's Sylvester Cancer Center at https://umiamihealth.org. Funeral services will be held at Beth David Memorial Gardens (3201 N. 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33024) on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 at 1:00pm. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 30, 2019