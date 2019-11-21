Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Lee Dreyfus Schild. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Shiva 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Vi Send Flowers Obituary

Schild, Suzanne Lee Dreyfus, 88, passed away on November 18, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Long Beach, New York on September 27, 1931, to Marcel and Elsie Dreyfus, she moved to Miami with her family age at 14. She attended the University of Miami for one year but found her true calling as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married her true love Bertram Schild in 1972 and they lived a vibrant life together. For much of their lives together, they split their time between Miami and Carlsbad, California. She traveled the world and was known for her elegance and style. She also loved spending time with good friends and family. She was an excellent card and mah jong player. A very giving person, Suzanne was a member of the Godparent Circle at JAFCO, (Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options.) Along with her husband Bertram, she supported many other charitable causes as well. She is survived by her six children and step children, Ronnie (Michael) Zindorf, Kenneth (Celia) Schild, Anita (Elliot) King, Gloria (Daren) Fields, Mark (Shara) Schild, and Maureen Schild, ten grandchildren Eric (Jenny) Schild, Aliza (Brad) Friedlander, Erica Schild, Sam (Ilana) Schild, Aaron Schild, Marcie (Chase) Johnson, Elah Schild, Jordan King, Daniel Schild and Sara Fields, and her three great grandchildren, Lila Friedlander, Brooklyn Friedlander and Bowie Schild. She and the family greatly appreciated the loving care shown to her by Olga Ballart, Jill Bernholtz, Keesha Gabay, and Judith Hines. She was loved and will be missed. Donations in her honor can be sent to JAFCO, Jewish Children's Village,www.jafco.org Private, graveside service only. Shiva will be Thursday from 2:00 8:00 PM at The Vi. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700

Schild, Suzanne Lee Dreyfus, 88, passed away on November 18, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Long Beach, New York on September 27, 1931, to Marcel and Elsie Dreyfus, she moved to Miami with her family age at 14. She attended the University of Miami for one year but found her true calling as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married her true love Bertram Schild in 1972 and they lived a vibrant life together. For much of their lives together, they split their time between Miami and Carlsbad, California. She traveled the world and was known for her elegance and style. She also loved spending time with good friends and family. She was an excellent card and mah jong player. A very giving person, Suzanne was a member of the Godparent Circle at JAFCO, (Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options.) Along with her husband Bertram, she supported many other charitable causes as well. She is survived by her six children and step children, Ronnie (Michael) Zindorf, Kenneth (Celia) Schild, Anita (Elliot) King, Gloria (Daren) Fields, Mark (Shara) Schild, and Maureen Schild, ten grandchildren Eric (Jenny) Schild, Aliza (Brad) Friedlander, Erica Schild, Sam (Ilana) Schild, Aaron Schild, Marcie (Chase) Johnson, Elah Schild, Jordan King, Daniel Schild and Sara Fields, and her three great grandchildren, Lila Friedlander, Brooklyn Friedlander and Bowie Schild. She and the family greatly appreciated the loving care shown to her by Olga Ballart, Jill Bernholtz, Keesha Gabay, and Judith Hines. She was loved and will be missed. Donations in her honor can be sent to JAFCO, Jewish Children's Village,www.jafco.org Private, graveside service only. Shiva will be Thursday from 2:00 8:00 PM at The Vi. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close