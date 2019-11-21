Schild, Suzanne Lee Dreyfus, 88, passed away on November 18, 2019 peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Long Beach, New York on September 27, 1931, to Marcel and Elsie Dreyfus, she moved to Miami with her family age at 14. She attended the University of Miami for one year but found her true calling as a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married her true love Bertram Schild in 1972 and they lived a vibrant life together. For much of their lives together, they split their time between Miami and Carlsbad, California. She traveled the world and was known for her elegance and style. She also loved spending time with good friends and family. She was an excellent card and mah jong player. A very giving person, Suzanne was a member of the Godparent Circle at JAFCO, (Jewish Adoption and Foster Care Options.) Along with her husband Bertram, she supported many other charitable causes as well. She is survived by her six children and step children, Ronnie (Michael) Zindorf, Kenneth (Celia) Schild, Anita (Elliot) King, Gloria (Daren) Fields, Mark (Shara) Schild, and Maureen Schild, ten grandchildren Eric (Jenny) Schild, Aliza (Brad) Friedlander, Erica Schild, Sam (Ilana) Schild, Aaron Schild, Marcie (Chase) Johnson, Elah Schild, Jordan King, Daniel Schild and Sara Fields, and her three great grandchildren, Lila Friedlander, Brooklyn Friedlander and Bowie Schild. She and the family greatly appreciated the loving care shown to her by Olga Ballart, Jill Bernholtz, Keesha Gabay, and Judith Hines. She was loved and will be missed. Donations in her honor can be sent to JAFCO, Jewish Children's Village,www.jafco.org Private, graveside service only. Shiva will be Thursday from 2:00 8:00 PM at The Vi. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 21, 2019