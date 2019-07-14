Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzette Stanley Pope. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzette Pope, born September 15, 1925, in Florala, AL, passed away peacefully on the evening of June 2, 2019, in Kingwood, TX following complications due to a fall. She is survived by two children, daughter, Stephanie Pope Fisher (husband, Rick) of Kingwood, TX and son, Brent Pope (wife, Terri) of Daphne, AL, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son (Rodney, d.1960) and her husband, (Norelle, d. 1996). Suzette pioneered the contribution of women in the workplace, rising to prominence as Chief Accountant for Dade County Public Schools before retiring in 1994. She was affiliated with more than 40 professional and philanthropy including Soroptimist International, ASBO, AAUW, American Legion Auxiliary, where she served as president, treasurer and parliamentarian. She also was a champion for the elderly in her community serving on Alliance for Aging and director of Bay Oaks home for the Aged. As a result of her dedication to service, she received numerous awards throughout her lifetime including Woman of Impact, Athena Award, Trailblazer Award and Outstanding Woman of Diversity. Suzette was a long time member of Christ Journey Church and her beloved Early Birds class that continually supported and assisted her. She was an avid traveler, visiting over 90 countries and all 7 continents. A service in celebration of her life will be held on July 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Christ Journey Church, 624 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Suzette's memory with a donation to or to the Southern Baptist International Mission Board.

