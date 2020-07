Goch, Sybil , 82, of Miami, died on July 16, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and had been a resident of South Florida for more than 40 years. She is survived by her daughter Denise Batura (John), son Alan (Sue), grandchildren Michelle and Ian Batura, and great granddaughter Alice. Sybil was preceded in death by her husband Robert. They were married 54 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice