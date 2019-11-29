Todd, Sybil Victoria Elizabeth 93, of Miramar, FL died 11/21/2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Percival Todd. Survived by five children; ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Viewing to be held on Tuesday, 12/03/2019 from 6-9 PM at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel. Funeral Mass to be held on Wednesday, 12/04/2019, 10 AM at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, Miramar, FL, followed by burial at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North, Hollywood, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2019