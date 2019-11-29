Sybil Victoria Elizabeth Todd

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Victoria Elizabeth Todd.
Service Information
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care
1600 N. University Drive
Pembroke Pines, FL
33024
(954)-983-6400
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral Church of the Resurrection
Obituary
Send Flowers

Todd, Sybil Victoria Elizabeth 93, of Miramar, FL died 11/21/2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 54 years, Percival Todd. Survived by five children; ten grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Viewing to be held on Tuesday, 12/03/2019 from 6-9 PM at Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel. Funeral Mass to be held on Wednesday, 12/04/2019, 10 AM at the Cathedral Church of the Resurrection, Miramar, FL, followed by burial at Hollywood Memorial Gardens North, Hollywood, FL.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.