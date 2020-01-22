NACRON, Mrs. Sydonia of Bal Harbour, Florida passed away on January 19, 2020 at 95 years old. Beloved wife of the late Julian Nacron, loving mother of Robert (Lainey) Nacron & the late Rosemary Nacron, cherished grandmother of Danielle (Josh) Kyser and Greg (Liz) Nacron, adored great-grandmother of Keira & Carson Kyser, aunt of Mark (Kristina) Bryn and Bob (Caroline) Nacron. Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 22, 2020