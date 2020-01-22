Sydonia NACRON

Service Information
Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center
18840 W. Dixie Hwy
North Miami Beach, FL
33180
(305)-932-2700
NACRON, Mrs. Sydonia of Bal Harbour, Florida passed away on January 19, 2020 at 95 years old. Beloved wife of the late Julian Nacron, loving mother of Robert (Lainey) Nacron & the late Rosemary Nacron, cherished grandmother of Danielle (Josh) Kyser and Greg (Liz) Nacron, adored great-grandmother of Keira & Carson Kyser, aunt of Mark (Kristina) Bryn and Bob (Caroline) Nacron. Services were held. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
