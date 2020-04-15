Cirulnick, Sylvia (Kiki), 96, of Hollywood, Florida, passed away on April 9, 2020. Cherished wife of Irving (Izzy) Cirulnick who pre-deceased her, loving father of Arthur (Jackie) Cirulnick, Joan (Steve) Sprechman, and Paul (Farah) Cirulnick, beloved grandmother of Stuart (Sandra) Cirulnick, Daniel (McKinsey) Cirulnick, Ryan Sprechman, Lindsay (Michael) Murphy, Noah Cirulnick and Jonah Cirulnick, and beloved Great grandmother of Camille, Carter, Austin, and Emma. Donations in memory of Kiki may be made to Beth Torah Benny Rok campus, www.btbrc.org. Services were held.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 15, 2020