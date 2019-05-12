Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Cunningham. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CUNNINGHAM, SYLVIA Shortly before her death, Sylvia remarked that she had a wonderful 87 years of life, which began in Leicester, England. The most memorable event of her childhood there was escaping to the shelters with her family to avoid enemy bombs in the early months of World War II. Her working life was spent in retail fashion in Scotland and England. The most memorable location was in Cambridge, where she met Tom, who became her "foreign husband," as he was officially categorized by the Brits, after they eventually married in London. They moved to Miami in 1975, where Sylvia spent her early years working in retail fashion and real estate. She travelled with Tom to various parts of the country, often to upstate New York visiting with Tom's family. There were occasional trips abroad to visit Sylvia's family and friends in England and Europe. Those family members who survive, in addition to Tom, are son, Christopher and grandson, Robbie, niece, Lorraine and nephew, Martin. Not too long ago, Tom wrote to a friend how his own words would surely fail him having to speak or write about the loss of Sylvia. Words fail now, he says. It would be difficult to describe adequately the hurt associated with the passing of his wife and dearest friend of fifty-five years. She was the marvelous bond to an eventful life of Brit humor, charming idiosyncrasies, and a treasure of memories. Friends and family in Canandaigua, NY and Miami will provide reminiscences of their own in future memorial celebrations.

