TRAUTMAN, SYLVIA GROSSMAN A life long resident of Aventura, Florida, passed away on March 5, 2020 at the age of 96. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Eileen Trautman, her grandchildren, Jennifer Levin (Jorge Navarro) and Jon Levin (Michelle Levin), and her great grandchildren Jayden Navarro, Jordan and Drew Levin. Sylvia was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 5, 1923. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed playing Mahjong with her friends, watching TV on her recliner chair and eating ice cream. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 11:30am at Vior Funeral Home, 291 NW 37 Ave, Miami, FL 33125. Burial will be Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 AM, Mt. Nebo Miami, 5505 NW 3rd St., Miami, Fl 33126

